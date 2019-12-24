Analysts Set McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) Price Target at GBX 140

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

LON MCS traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 150.10 ($1.97). 77,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The stock has a market cap of $806.53 million and a PE ratio of 19.75.

In related news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £25,814.25 ($33,957.18). Also, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

