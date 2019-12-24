Analysts Set Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 774.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 426,726 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 108.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 277,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 144,391 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 31.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 119,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 125,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

