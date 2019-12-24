Analysts Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $166.79

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SWK stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.47. 5,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.67. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

