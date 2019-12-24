Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $39.50

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 1,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,168. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.86. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $228.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

