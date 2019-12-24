Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $118.37

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Nomura assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TGT opened at $128.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,893. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

