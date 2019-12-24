Analysts Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $275.57

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 27.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $419.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $422.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

