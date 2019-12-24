Analyzing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of 2U shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momo and 2U’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $1.95 billion 3.74 $409.54 million $1.96 17.94 2U $411.77 million 3.85 -$38.33 million ($0.63) -39.68

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Momo and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 0 6 0 3.00 2U 0 12 2 0 2.14

Momo currently has a consensus price target of $44.73, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. 2U has a consensus price target of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.33%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Momo.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 15.84% 23.03% 13.21% 2U -35.28% -12.09% -8.58%

Volatility & Risk

Momo has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Momo beats 2U on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

