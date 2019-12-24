Analyzing BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Microbot Medical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$7.24 million ($2.41) -4.20 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -$23.41 million ($3.60) -2.10

Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.99, indicating that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -120.41% -68.71% BIONDVAX PHARMA/S N/A N/A -109.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Microbot Medical and BIONDVAX PHARMA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIONDVAX PHARMA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microbot Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Microbot Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats BIONDVAX PHARMA/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures. It also holds an intellectual property portfolio that comprises 9 patent families, which include 9 patents granted in the United States, 12 patents granted outside the United States, and 15 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

