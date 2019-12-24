Analyzing Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dakota Territory Resource alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dakota Territory Resource and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 0 2 1 0 2.33

Centamin has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,982.72%. Given Centamin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centamin is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Centamin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Centamin $603.25 million 2.87 $74.85 million $0.06 24.94

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -2.01, indicating that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Territory Resource and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Territory Resource N/A -0.97% 6.54% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centamin beats Dakota Territory Resource on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.