Analyzing Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Ocean Power Technologies (NYSE:OPTT)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International -1.60% 11.98% 2.69% Ocean Power Technologies -1,309.94% -111.09% -83.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edison International and Ocean Power Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $12.66 billion 2.12 -$302.00 million $4.15 18.03 Ocean Power Technologies $630,000.00 9.36 -$12.25 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edison International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edison International and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 4 7 0 2.64 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edison International presently has a consensus price target of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Edison International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edison International beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.