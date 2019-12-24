Analyzing GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) & Prism Technologies Group (NYSE:PRZM)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

GrubHub has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GrubHub and Prism Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 20 5 0 2.11 Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given GrubHub’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 0.32% 2.89% 1.90% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrubHub and Prism Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.01 billion 4.42 $78.48 million $1.23 39.54 Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A -$12.78 million N/A N/A

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than Prism Technologies Group.

Summary

GrubHub beats Prism Technologies Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

