AnarchistsPrime Achieves Market Cap of $365.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 79.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

