Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 222000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

