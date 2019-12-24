ANSYS Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 491 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 882% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $255.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.11 and a 200 day moving average of $219.32. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $136.80 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

