Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock worth $151,028,254.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 317,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,841,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

