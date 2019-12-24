Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $391.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $391.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.72.

Anthem stock opened at $303.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.40. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2,115.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 88,893 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anthem by 9.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after buying an additional 165,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 5,075.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

