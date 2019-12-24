Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.56 million, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of -0.88. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 32,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $615,220.63. Also, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 295,459 shares of company stock worth $5,277,628. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,164,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 102,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 361,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 326,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 338.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.