AppCoins Reaches Market Cap of $2.43 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $48,662.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01181006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.