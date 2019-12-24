Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Apple stock opened at $284.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $284.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

