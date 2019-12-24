Aragon (ANT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,708.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00005947 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX and Liqui. Aragon has a market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $1,708.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, Liqui, Bitfinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

