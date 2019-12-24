Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.37). Aravive reported earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

Several research firms recently commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

ARAV stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $12.36. 7,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,720. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

In other news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Aravive by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aravive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aravive by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

