Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aravive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $12.08 on Friday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $170.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $27,307.28. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $1,506,662.90. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 307,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aravive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aravive by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

