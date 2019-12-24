Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. H D Vest Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

