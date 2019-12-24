Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.78. Aritzia has a one year low of C$15.08 and a one year high of C$19.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$227.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.0856992 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

