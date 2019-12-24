Ark (ARK) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $355,726.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, COSS and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00034439 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,335,468 coins and its circulating supply is 117,021,206 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, COSS, Bittrex, Cryptopia, OKEx, Cryptomate, Upbit, Bit-Z and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

