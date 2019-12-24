Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) & Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Head to Head Review

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 1.65% 8.76% 4.35% Carrols Restaurant Group -1.48% -3.00% -0.59%

Risk & Volatility

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrols Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ark Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $162.35 million 0.47 $2.68 million N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group $1.18 billion 0.30 $10.10 million $0.30 22.87

Carrols Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ark Restaurants and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Given Carrols Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrols Restaurant Group is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group beats Ark Restaurants on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, D.C.; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

