Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm that provides a broad range of U.S., non-U.S. and global equity investment strategies. The Company’s manages investments primarily through mutual funds and separate accounts. Its clients include pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. pooled investment vehicles. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is based in Milwaukee, WI United States. “

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APAM. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

APAM stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $32.44.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.