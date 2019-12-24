Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 460.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 460.43 ($6.06).

Several research firms have commented on ASCL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th.

ASCL traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 388.40 ($5.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 418 ($5.50).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

