ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $999.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $999.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $994.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. ASGN reported sales of $929.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter worth $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ASGN by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ASGN by 196.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $70.79.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

