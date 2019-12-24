Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE ASH opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth $413,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,413,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

