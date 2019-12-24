ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $297.41 and last traded at $297.17, with a volume of 34768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $293.59.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in ASML by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

