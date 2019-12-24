ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASOMY. ValuEngine lowered ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $53.80.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.