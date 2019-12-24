Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.15. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2,335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

