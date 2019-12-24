Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) Insider Michael Moule Acquires 4,800 Shares of Stock

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) insider Michael Moule bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,206.79).

Shares of AJG stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.96) on Tuesday. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 235 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Company Profile

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

