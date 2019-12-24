AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €30.50 ($35.47) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.19 ($31.62).

AXA stock opened at €25.39 ($29.52) on Tuesday. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

