Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $24.42 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $804.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

