B. Riley Comments on CorMedix Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

CRMD stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 5,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,288.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $111,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,251.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,829,000 shares of company stock worth $12,343,290.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 64.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

