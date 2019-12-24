BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE Systems to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 613 ($8.06) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 616 ($8.10).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 580.80 ($7.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 571.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 541.69. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 590.80 ($7.77).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

