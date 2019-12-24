Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,228,000 after acquiring an additional 161,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

