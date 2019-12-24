Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.28

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 6285327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.19.

The stock has a market cap of $316.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

