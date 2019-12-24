Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$105.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$101.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$86.25 and a 12 month high of C$106.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$100.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$97.94.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2600007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.