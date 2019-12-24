Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.51 ($76.18).

ETR BAS opened at €67.54 ($78.53) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.83. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

