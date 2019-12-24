Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Receives $33.50 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BHC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,435,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.78. 8,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,018. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

