BCE Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

