Beacon Achieves Market Capitalization of $188,116.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 505.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $188,116.00 and $1,643.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00661182 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,234,936 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,123 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

