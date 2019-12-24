Bela (BELA) Trading 118.5% Higher Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Bela has traded up 118.5% against the US dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $224,817.00 and $36.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00554859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008550 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,916,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,398,143 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

