BHEX Token (BHT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.99 Million

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, BHEX Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. BHEX Token has a total market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $693,164.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHEX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and BHEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHEX Token

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,677,023,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,771,330 tokens. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com. BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling BHEX Token

BHEX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHEX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

