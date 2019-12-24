BidaskClub Downgrades State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.33. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $334.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $115,662.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the second quarter worth $469,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

