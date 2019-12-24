BidaskClub Lowers Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Hold

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $116,978.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,615 shares of company stock worth $3,367,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 55.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

