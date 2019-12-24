BidaskClub Lowers Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,780. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

